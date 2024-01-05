Brazilian steel industry increases efforts against imports of Chinese steel

Friday, 05 January 2024 23:33:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

In a two-front action, Brazilian steel producer CSN and the Brazilian steel institute, IABr, are working with local authorities on alternatives to reduce the imports of steel products from China, at alleged dumping prices.

In December, CSN asked the foreign trade authority SECEX to increase, from today´s 10.8 percent to 16 percent, the import tax for foil and pre-painted steel products.

Meanwhile, IABr remains asking the authorities the imposition of a 25 percent import tax for all steel products produced in China.

According to the local press, IABr maintains expectations of having immediately a meeting with the authorities to discuss the import tax increase. IABr claims that the Brazilian steel producers have lost 1.0 million mt of domestic sales to Chinese imports in 2023.