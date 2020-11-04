Brazilian state launches mining dam monitoring facility

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 01:04:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, which concentrates much of Brazil’s iron ore output, has inaugurated a mining dam monitoring facility, a state-run news agency said this week.

The Geotechnology Center of Territorial Environmental Monitoring (CGMat) was launched inside the headquarters of one of the state’s environmental entities, FEAM. The center will develop studies and collect data for mapping, monitoring and evaluating environmentally-wise the dams located in the state of Minas Gerais.

“This is a continuous monitoring (platform), with a technological system that allows us to follow-up on environmental disasters involving dams,” said Marilia Melo, secretary at environment regulator, Semad.

Melo said the system will also allow Minas Gerais to guarantee quicker and assertive answers in case of emergencies.