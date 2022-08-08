﻿
Brazilian plate exports increase in July

Monday, 08 August 2022 22:27:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 7,100 mt of heavy plate in July, against 5,700 mt in June, while imported 300 mt of the product in July, against 12,400 mt June.

The exports in July were all destined to South American countries, in average at $1,055/mt, FOB conditions. The exporters were Usiminas (6,800 mt), and ArcelorMittal (100 mt), while 200 mt were exported by traders.

The imports were from China, in average at $1,264/mt, also FOB conditions.

Although increasing, the small volume exported still reflects a temporary shortage of the product in Brazil, as over the last years the country has exported in average more than 10,000 mt of plate per month.


