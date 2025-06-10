 |  Login 
Brazilian pig iron exports decline in May

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 01:46:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 270,600 mt in May against 367,600 mt in April, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The destinations in May were the US (239,000 mt at $433/mt), Argentina (21,200 mt at $390/mt), and Asia (10,400 mt at $417/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (148,300 mt), from Maranhão, in the north (70,200 mt) and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (52,100 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in February, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $385-450/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $450/mt, FOB conditions.


