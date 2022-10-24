Brazilian manganese ore exports show sharp increase in September

Monday, 24 October 2022 20:24:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 108,900 mt of manganese ore in September, against 72,241 mt in August, according to customs. The increase reflects chiefly a higher volume exported to China.

The main destination in September was India (57,121 mt at $126/mt), followed by China (48,140 mt at 146/mt), Vietnam (1,620/mt at $152/mt), and Colombia (1,605 mt at $320/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from mines located in eight states of the country, with different quality grades, resulting in widely different prices, with an average at $138/mt FOB.