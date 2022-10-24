﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian manganese ore exports show sharp increase in September

Monday, 24 October 2022 20:24:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 108,900 mt of manganese ore in September, against 72,241 mt in August, according to customs. The increase reflects chiefly a higher volume exported to China.

The main destination in September was India (57,121 mt at $126/mt), followed by China (48,140 mt at 146/mt), Vietnam (1,620/mt at $152/mt), and Colombia (1,605 mt at $320/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from mines located in eight states of the country, with different quality grades, resulting in widely different prices, with an average at $138/mt FOB.


Tags: Manganese Ore Brazil South America 

Similar articles

India’s mineral output up 4.2% in Apr-Aug, down 3.9% in Aug

20 Oct | Steel News

Manganese ore prices in China rise slightly for Australian lump ore

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 51.1 percent in Sept from Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices rise slightly

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL cuts price of high ferro grade manganese ore

03 Oct | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices mostly rise slightly

27 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian manganese ore exports increase in August

22 Sep | Steel News

Indian mineral production growth declines by 3.3% in July

22 Sep | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices move up slightly

20 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 97.3 percent in August from July

19 Sep | Steel News