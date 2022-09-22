﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian manganese ore exports increase in August

Thursday, 22 September 2022 21:02:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 72,421 mt of manganese ore in August, against 24,900 mt in July, according to customs.

The main destination in July was India (54,681 mt at $123/mt), followed by China (16,014 mt at $164/mt), and Vietnam (1,546 mt at $94/mt), all FOB conditions, while small volumes were shipped to the UK, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

The exports were from mines located in 12 states of the country, with different quality grades, resulting in widely different prices, with an average at $132/mt 

According to the Brazilian annual mining report, 98.2 percent of the manganese ore reserves in the country are in the states of Para, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Amapa. In 2021, Brazil exported in average 143,000 mt of manganese ore per month.


Tags: Manganese Ore Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Indian mineral production growth declines by 3.3% in July

22 Sep | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices move up slightly

20 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 97.3 percent in August from July

19 Sep | Steel News

India’s MOIL Ltd cuts manganese ore price effective from September 1

01 Sep | Steel News

Indian mineral production growth up 7.5% in June

22 Aug | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 7.1 percent in July from June

17 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian manganese ore exports decline sharply in July

16 Aug | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices stable or slightly down

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s manganese miner MOIL Limited cuts prices of various grades by 10%

01 Aug | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 34.7 percent in June from May

26 Jul | Steel News