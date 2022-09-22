Brazilian manganese ore exports increase in August

Thursday, 22 September 2022 21:02:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 72,421 mt of manganese ore in August, against 24,900 mt in July, according to customs.

The main destination in July was India (54,681 mt at $123/mt), followed by China (16,014 mt at $164/mt), and Vietnam (1,546 mt at $94/mt), all FOB conditions, while small volumes were shipped to the UK, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

The exports were from mines located in 12 states of the country, with different quality grades, resulting in widely different prices, with an average at $132/mt

According to the Brazilian annual mining report, 98.2 percent of the manganese ore reserves in the country are in the states of Para, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Amapa. In 2021, Brazil exported in average 143,000 mt of manganese ore per month.