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Brazilian machinery sales fall 14.9 percent in April, a negative 2026 result likely

Thursday, 28 May 2026 18:51:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian association of machinery producers (Abimaq) said sales by its associates in April dropped from April 2025 by 14.9 percent to an equivalent $4.2 billion.

Abimaq said during the first four months of 2026, net sales of the sector were a full 12 percent lower at $16.4 billion, when compared with the same period in 2025.

With the lower performance, Abimaq cut its estimate for sector sales for 2026 to a 2.3 percent decline, compared with the previous estimate for a 0.7 percent increase, in view of the economic situation considered as “challenging” by the sector.

Abimaq President José Velloso said the outlook for the year is negative, citing persistently high interest rates, no sign of rate cuts, the ongoing war in Iran, and an electoral agenda that suggests the federal government will not reduce spending.

In the Brazilian domestic market, revenues from the sale of machinery and equipment in April fell 26.6 percent compared with one year ago to $2.8 billion, reflecting chiefly reduced demand from the agriculture and manufacturing industry.

Exports, however, rose 42.7 percent year over year to $1.47 billion in April and were up 43.1 percent from March.

Abimaq publishes its domestic sales in Brazilian Real (BRL), converted here in USD at the rate of BRL 5.05/USD.


Tags: Brazil South America Fabrication 

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