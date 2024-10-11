 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian iron ore mining project needs $6.0 billion to start exports

Friday, 11 October 2024 08:48:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Bahia Mineração – BAMIN, an iron ore project with mine in Caetité, state of Bahia and port in Ilhéus, also in Bahia, are in urgent need for an investor to allocate $6.0 billion for the conclusion of the construction works which include a railroad linking mine and port.

The main attraction of the project is its iron ore, a pellet-feed grade product with iron contents of up to 68 percent that could be produced at a pace of 26.5 million mt per year.

Bamin is currently owned by the Eurasian Natural Resources Group – ERG, but according to analysts, the conclusion of the project became too expensive and of high risk for a single investor, as its profitability requires the conclusion of mine, railroad, and port works to operate as an export corridor.

According to the local press, the local iron ore miner, Vale, is considering the acquisition of the project, counting on the support of the federal and Bahia state governments with the participation of BNDES, the country’s federal development bank.

If the negotiations succeed, it would be the first greenfield project to be developed by Vale since the Carajás project, in the north of the country, during the decade of 1980.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 11, 2024

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 11, 2024 

11 Oct | Longs and Billet

Vale’s new CEO wants to increase iron ore production

10 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore prices soften from high pre-holiday level but remain above $100/mt CFR

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 10, 2024 

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 9, 2024 

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 9, 2024

09 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal port traffic declines 1% in April-September

09 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 32.5 percent in January-August

09 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines after Chinese holidays period

08 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials