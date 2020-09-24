Brazilian investigators search companies for illegal iron ore activity

Thursday, 24 September 2020 23:32:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Federal Police, which carries out investigations, seized over BRL 38 million ($6.9 million) from companies that reportedly explored iron ore illegally in the state of Minas Gerais.

The Federal Police said a Brazilian court issued 12 search and seizure arrests, for partners at the investigated companies. A media report by G1 said the search arrests included six companies linked to Fleurs Global Mineração.

The investigators searched the homes of partners linked to those companies, as they seek to confirm illegal mining, money laundering and identity theft crimes.