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Brazilian imports of Galvalume rise in 2026 August amid low domestic production

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 02:19:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil imported 25,500 metric tons (mt) of Galvalume in August, up from 20,400 mt in July, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC).

In August, imports came from China (14,000 mt at $588/mt) and Vietnam (11,500 mt at $751/mt), both FOB.

Brazil is a regular importer of Galvalume and similar aluminum-zinc coated products, as domestic production is not sufficient to meet demand.

Among other investments, ArcelorMittal's new Galvalume line at its Tubarão plant is expected to reduce import volumes once it starts operating in the first half of 2030.

In January-August 2026, Brazil imported 343,800 mt of Galvalume, at an average of $635/mt FOB.

CSN and ArcelorMittal Tubarão are licensed by BIEC International, a subsidiary of BlueScope Steel, to produce Galvalume in Brazil.

Tags: Coated Galvanized Flats Brazil Vietnam China Asia South America BlueScope ArcelorMittal 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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