Brazilian flat steel distributor sales remain in downtrend in November

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 22:46:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors declined to 290,600 mt in November from 310,000 mt in October, according to the sector institute INDA.

Purchases by the distributors chain declined by 6.3 percent from October to 290,600 mt in November, resulting in a 0.8 percent decline of inventories from October to 831,300 mt in November.

The level of inventories is now equivalent to 2.9 months of sales, against 2.7 months of sales in October, a level considered as slightly elevated in historical terms.

Imports in November declined by 12 percent, reaching 156,700 mt. Such import figures include heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted and Galvalume.

According to INDA, expectations for December are for purchases and sales declining by 20 percent from November.


