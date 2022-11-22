Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decline again in October

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 22:18:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors declined to 310,000 mt in October, from 323,500 mt in September and 334,900 mt in August, according to the sector institute Inda.

According to Inda, the three-month consecutive decline is considered a seasonal event, as the trend was repeated in recent years.

Purchases by the distribution chain declined to 316,500 mt in October, from 332,600 mt in September, resulting in an increase of inventories to 837,900 mt in October, against 831,300 mt in September.

The level of inventories is now equivalent to 2.7 months of sales, against 2.6 months of sales in September, a level still considered as safe in historical terms.

Imports in October increased sharply, reaching 177,900 mt, against 108,700 mt in September. Such import figures include heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted and Galvalume.

According to Inda, expectations for November are for purchases and sales declining by 8 percent from October.