Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase in August

Tuesday, 20 September 2022
       

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors increased to 315,300 mt in July, from 302,800 mt in June, according to sector institute INDA.

Purchases by the distributors chain increased to 350,900 mt in August, from 332,300 mt in July, resulting in an increase of inventories to 822,200 mt from 806,200 mt in July. The current level of inventories is now equivalent to 2.5 months of sales, against 2.6 months in July, a level considered as “safe” in historical terms.

Imports in August increased to 147,700 mt from 110,200 mt in July. Such import figures include heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted and Galvalume.

According to INDA, expectations for September are for purchases to increase by 3 percent and sales declining by 1.0 percent, compared to August.

When compared to August 2021, sales in August 2022 increased by 22 percent, purchases increased by 16 percent, and imports declined by 22.1 percent.


