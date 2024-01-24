﻿
English
Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in December

Wednesday, 24 January 2024
       

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors declined to 263,600 mt in December, from 328,200 mt in November, according to the sector institute INDA.

Under the same comparative basis, purchases by the distributors chain declined by 19.8 percent to 273,800 mt, while the level of inventories increased by 1.2 percent to 879,300 mt, reaching the equivalent to 3.3 months of consumption, a level above the historical average of 3.0 months of consumption.

Imports in December increased by 30.6 percent from November, reaching 276,900 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted and Galvalume.

In comparison to December 2022, sales increased by 2.6 percent, purchases increased by 12.8 percent, and imports increased by 67.1 percent.  

For January 2024, expectations by INDA are for acquisitions and sales increasing by 20 percent from December.

Speaking in a conference with analysts, the president of Inda, Carlos Loureiro, mentioned that there are indications that the Brazilian flat steel producers will increase their prices by a range of 5 to 7 percent.

He added that the foreign trade authorities are not making comments on the request by the steel producers to increase, to 25 percent, the import tax for Chinese steel products, which in their view is made at dumping prices.


