Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit declines in September

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in September 140,859 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $104.104 million, while imported 252,822 mt at $176.279 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 87,919 mt at $71.179 million and importing 254,825 mt worth $184.257 million in August.

The numbers for September indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 111,962 mt against an also deficit of 166,905 mt in August.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $72.174 million in August, against an also deficit of $113,077 million in August.

In volume, the main exported items in September were wire rod and HRC (23 percent each), CRC (18 percent), rebars (14 percent), and coated flat products (11 percent).

The main imported items in September were coated flat products (47 percent), HRC (31percent), rebars (6 percent), and CRC (5 percent).