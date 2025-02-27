 |  Login 
Brazilian finished steel balance returned to a deficit in January

Thursday, 27 February 2025

In January, Brazil exported 110,507 mt of finished steel products at $95.237 million and imported 299,287 mt at $223.565 million against respectively 149,084 mt at $124.888 million and 139,544 mt at $112.466 million in December 2024.

This represents a commercial deficit in volume of 199,780 mt in January against a surplus of 9,540 mt in December.

The surge in imports was expected by analysts, as importers were postponing the clearing customs of material stockpiled in ports, in the hope of achieving a more favorable exchange rate which eventually occurred in January.

The main items exported in January, in relation to the total, were coated flat products (38 percent), rebars (23 percent), and wire rod (20 percent), while the main items imported were coated flat products (48 percent), rebars (14 percent), CRC (10 percent), and HRC (10 percent).


