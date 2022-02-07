﻿
English
Brazilian company eyes 300,000 mt/year iron ore project

Monday, 07 February 2022 01:10:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Onix Mineração LTDA is eyeing a 300,000 mt/year iron ore project in the city of Serro, Minas Gerais state, according to a media report.

The company requested the local city a permit to explore the project in a 400-acre large area, adding that the project should generate 100 direct jobs.

The city’s council for development and environment, Codema, is expected discuss the project on February 10. The media report noted local communities have been opposing the project.

The company said all its environment licensing processes follow current Minas Gerais state legislations.


