Brazilian civil construction sector considering an increase in rebar imports

Monday, 09 May 2022 20:57:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Due to the high prices of rebar in Brazil, the local civil construction sector is considering increasing its imports of the product, which are currently averaging at 11,600 mt per month in 2022.

In 2021, Brazilian rebar imports averaged 21,000 mt per month, almost entirely from Turkey, with a peak of 33,600 mt imported in May 2021.

The domestic price of rebar, when considering the direct sales by producers, in medium to high volumes, is estimated to have a premium of 15 percent in relation to the imported product after clearing customs.

According to research by CBCI, the country’s association of the civil construction sector, steel products represent 37 percent of the costs of a house and 73 percent for a bridge, numbers that emphasize the importance of having competitive prices for rebar and other steel products employed in civil construction.


