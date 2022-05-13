Brazilian billet exports increase sharply in April

Friday, 13 May 2022 19:41:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 59,600 mt of billet in April, against 12,300 mt in March, according to the local customs.

Gerdau exported in April 36,700 mt at $681/mt to the US, 2,400 mt at $800/mt to the Dominican Republic, and 5,000 mt at $651/mt to Argentina, while ArcelorMittal exported 15,500 mt at $721/mt to Argentina, all FOB conditions and price deals probably closed in February.

In 2021, Brazil exported a total of 188,800 mt of billet, in average at $614/mt FOB, with a peak of 78,300 mt exported in December.