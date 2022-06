Tuesday, 14 June 2022 22:09:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 27,700 mt of billets in May, against 59,600 mt in April, according to the local customs authorities.

All exports were from Gerdau, of which 25,100 mt at $658/mt to Morocco, 2,400 mt at $800/mt to the Dominican Republic, and 200 mt at $486/mt to China, all FOB conditions.

After a peak of 78,300 mt achieved in December 2021, Brazilian billet exports have followed an oscillating pattern since, with a monthly average of 24,000 mt in 2022.