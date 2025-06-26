Brazil unveils volume of quotas for finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex, informed the volumes of quotas that will replace those ended on May 31, 2025.
Such volumes will be allowed for import taxes ranging from 9 to 10.8 percent, while the volumes exceeding the limits will be incurred in a 25 percent import tax.
For HRC, the volume allowed is 108,360 mt, for CRC 151,616 mt, for coated flat products 873,972 mt and for wire rod 97,600 mt.
Speaking recently in a press conference of INDA, the institute of flat steel distributors in Brazil, its president, Carlos Loureiro, mentioned that the system of quotas has already proved inefficient, as steel imports, at alleged dumping prices, are consistently increasing, reflecting different failures, including the tax-exempted imports via the duty-free zone of Manaus, capital of the northern state of Amazonas.
Such volumes are subsequently sold to other states, without incurring import taxes.
According to INDA, during the first five months of 2025, imports of flat steel products increased by 40.8 percent to 1.51 million mt from the same period in 2024.