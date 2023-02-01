Brazil to import more rebar from Turkey

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 00:00:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The civil construction association in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina announced that it will develop a new round of rebar imports from Turkey.

According to the association, the decision derives from the announcement by the steel producers that they are increasing the price of their products by 10 percent.

After receiving the requests of volumes by the constructors, the association will start negotiations with producers in Turkey, in lots of 20,000 mt each.

If all procedures flow in accordance with the planned schedule, the rebar will arrive in Brazil and clear customs in May. The association mentioned that the negotiations of this year will include small volumes of wire rod.