﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil to import more rebar from Turkey

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 00:00:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The civil construction association in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina announced that it will develop a new round of rebar imports from Turkey.

According to the association, the decision derives from the announcement by the steel producers that they are increasing the price of their products by 10 percent.

After receiving the requests of volumes by the constructors, the association will start negotiations with producers in Turkey, in lots of 20,000 mt each.

If all procedures flow in accordance with the planned schedule, the rebar will arrive in Brazil and clear customs in May. The association mentioned that the negotiations of this year will include small volumes of wire rod.


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Brazil South America Trading 

Similar articles

Turkish longs mills’ lower energy cost advantage may be eroded by higher import scrap prices

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices rise amid costlier import scrap

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group raises local rebar prices by $30/mt for early February

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

China’s rebar output down 8.1 percent in 2022

01 Feb | Steel News

US import rebar market still on hold

31 Jan | Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabia’s Hadeed cuts longs prices due to lower demand

31 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar market hit by volatility even as large mills hike prices

31 Jan | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.57 percent in mid-January

31 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSPL commences talks to pick up strategic equity stake in rebar producer SEIL

31 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices rise as expected after holiday, but trading still slow

30 Jan | Longs and Billet