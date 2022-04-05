﻿
Brazil suspends 42 mining dams for lack of stability certificate

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 23:34:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil has suspended 42 mining dams for either not achieving or not sending a proper stability certificate, a document that attests the safety of such structures, according to the Brazilian Mining Agency.

The regulator’s most recent report made available in April said the 42 dams account for 9 percent the total mining dams registered in Brazil. ANM said Brazil has 489 mining dams, out of which 409 have a stability certificate.

Vale didn’t send a stability certificate for several dams, including PDE 3, 5 Mutuca, Forquilha I, II and III, Pontal, Vargem Grande, Xingu, Sul Inferior, among others. All Vale’s dams that didn’t get a stability report are located in Minas Gerais state.


