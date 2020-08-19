Borusan Mannesmann continues to grow in global markets

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 17:19:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey's leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Boru has announced its financial results for the first half of the current year, posting a net loss of TRY 21.65 million ($2.94 million) in the second quarter, compared to a net profit of TRY 66 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. In the given period, Borusan Mannesmann's sales revenues declined by 21.5 percent year on year to TRY 1.83 billion ($288.61 million).

In the first six months of the current year, the company’s premium quality product sales were down by 20 percent year on year to 263,000 mt due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the same period, 70 percent of the company’s premium quality product sales were directed to export markets, so the company continue to grow in the global markets. The company’s turnover from sales of high value-added pipes which includes special and spiral pipes accounted for 81 percent of the total premium quality product sales turnover, while its turnover from high value-added drilling pipe sales is 41 percent of the total premium quality product sales turnover. In the same period, the company’s high value-added spirally-welded pipe sales tonnage and profitability significantly increased considerably owing to ongoing production activities for the projects in the country and abroad. In the first half of the year, the company’s turnover from value-added spirally-welded pipe sales amounted to 14 percent of the turnover from the total sales of premium quality pipes, while its turnover from the pipe sales to the automotive sector has 17 percent of the total premium quality product sales turnover.

The company stated that the value of its investment in the given period were TRY 82.42 million. Besides, the company stated that it will receive a refund of around $14 million from the US customs authority if the case is finalized, after the US Court of International Trade ruled that the decision to double the Section 232 tariffs on steel imports from Turkey was in violation of the related laws.