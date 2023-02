Monday, 20 February 2023 12:34:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

New special bonds issued by local governments in China amounted to RMB 643.493 billion ($93.8 billion) in January this year, including new special bonds of RMB 498.634 billion ($72.8 billion), higher than in the same month last year, as reported by local financial media in China.

Market insiders stated that the acceleration of the issuing of new special bonds has boosted investment in infrastructure.