Bolivia’s ESM to resume construction works by March

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 20:23:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Bolivian state-run steelmaker company Empresa Siderúrgica Mutún (ESM) plans to resume construction works of its Mutun iron ore and steelmaking complex by March this year. The forecast was unveiled late last week during the visit of a government official to the site.

Construction works were halted in January 2020 and have not yet resumed. Recently, Bolivia’s mining minister, Ramiro Villavicencio Niño de Guzmán, appointed Gustavo Choque Velásquez as the CEO of ESM.

Earlier this year, the Bolivian government said it expected construction works to end by 2022. However, the government said last week the complex would only commence operations by 2024. The complex could be commissioned by 2023 if there are no further delays, SteelOrbis was told.

Construction works were first expected to begin in 2017 but were then postponed for June 2018. Sinosteel commenced preliminary works in the area in July 2018. The complex should have a 650,000 mt/year capacity iron ore concentration plant, out of which it will produce 400,000 mt/year of pellets and 250,000 mt/year of sponge iron.