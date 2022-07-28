﻿
Bolivia’s El Mutun steel and mining project receives crucial materials

Thursday, 28 July 2022 23:38:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Bolivian state-owned steel and mining project Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun, under construction in the province of Santa Cruz, has received the first set of piping destined to the pipeline that will transport water from the Paraguay River to the plant.

The pipeline will require more than 9,000 pieces of piping, each 12 meters long and 17 inches in diameter. The lot received is comprised of 250 pieces and will allow for starting the construction works, with the conclusion of the pipeline scheduled for September 2023.

A statement by the company informed that all construction works remain on schedule, as its workers did not join the general strike declared by the Santa Cruz Civic Committee.

The pipeline will serve the water requirements of the steel plant and human consumption in nearby areas, with a flow of 380 cubic meters per hour. The first tests of the steel plant are scheduled for October 2023.

The complex will include iron ore concentration and pelletizing, direct reduction, steel production and rolling plant.


