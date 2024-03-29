Belarus-based BMZ to increase steel exports to Africa

Friday, 29 March 2024 11:58:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has stated that it plans to supply at least 200,000 mt of steel to Africa in 2024. Last year, the company shipped about 140,000 mt of steel to the African continent.

According to the company’s statement, by March this year the company has already produced 200,000 mt of steel per month.

In addition, BMZ is working on import substitution through the development of new types of products. In 2023, the company mastered more than 60 new types of products, including new steel grades mainly for the automotive industry. In the given year, BMZ increased supply to the domestic market by more than five percent to meet the needs of the automotive industry and the mechanical engineering sector. Previously, similar products were imported from Europe and Ukraine.