Friday, 22 January 2021 12:23:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese steel producer Baowu Group Xinjiang Bayi Iron and Steel Company (Bayi Steel Company) has announced that its net profit for 2020 is expected to reach RMB 290-353 million, up by RMB 178.86-241.86 million, increasing by 160.93-217.62 percent year on year.

The company said its sales of products increased year on year, while it also reduced costs for products, which resulted in its improved profitability in 2020.