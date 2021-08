Friday, 27 August 2021 10:28:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 39.437 billion ($6.1 billion) in the first half this year, while achieving a net profit of RMB 2.764 billion ($0.43 billion) in the given period, up 3,188 percent year on year.

In the given period, finished steel prices indicated an increasing trend, exerting a positive impact on Baogang’s profitability.