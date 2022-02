Baogang Group posts gross profit of RMB 690 million for January

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:08:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In January this year, Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Group (Baogang Group) registered an operating revenue of RMB 10.48 billion ($1.65 billion), up by RMB 1.9 billion ($0.3 billion) or 22.1 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 690 million ($108.5 million) in the given period, up by RMB 430 million ($67.6 million) year on year.

