Baogang reports net loss of RMB 746 million for Jan-Sept

Friday, 28 October 2022 10:23:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 58.205 billion ($8.1 billion) in the January-September period this year, down 9.05 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 746 million ($104.2 million) for the period, shifting from a net profit of RMB 3.778 billion in the same period last year.

In the July-September period, Baogang registered an operating revenue of RMB 17.139 billion ($2.4 billion), down 30.21 percent year on year, and a net loss of RMB 1.165 billion ($0.16 billion), shifting from a net profit of RMB 1.03 billion in the same period last year.