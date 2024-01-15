﻿
English
Bahrain's Foulath Holding inks $2 billion iron ore pellet deal with Emirates Steel

Monday, 15 January 2024 15:37:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Foulath Holding Group has signed a $2 billion iron ore pellet supply contract with Emirates Steel Company on behalf of its subsidiary Bahrain Steel Company.

According to the terms of the agreement, signed by Dilip George, Group CEO of Foulath Holding, and Saeed Al Ghaferi, CEO of Emirates Steel, Bahrain Steel will supply high-quality iron ore pellets to Emirates Steel for five years worth $2 billion, resulting in the largest agreement signed since the announcement of the integrated industrial partnership between the companies.


