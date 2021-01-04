AZZ Inc. acquires Wisconsin-based HDG company

Monday, 04 January 2021 21:12:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

AZZ Inc., a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Acme Galvanizing, Inc., a privately held hot-dip galvanizing and zinc electroplating company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AZZ expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.

Through the acquisition, AZZ adds a well-established successful metal coatings operation with a diverse customer base, which operates in an 80,000 square foot facility located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Going forward, AZZ intends to operate the new facility as AZZ Galvanizing and Plating – Milwaukee, and further extends AZZ's ability to support customers in the Midwest. The new metal coatings plant will be integrated into AZZ's existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants, increasing its total hot-dip galvanizing network to 40 sites in North America.

Bryan L. Stovall, President and COO of AZZ Metal Coatings, commented, "We are pleased with the synergistic acquisition of Acme, as we continue to execute our strategic plan to drive profitable growth and strengthen our overall Metal Coatings business. With the acquisition of Acme, AZZ enhances its scope of metal coating services in the Midwest with the addition of four advanced fully automated zinc plating lines and a totally enclosed galvanizing kettle. We welcome Acme's employees and customers to AZZ and look forward to a seamless integration with uninterrupted customer service."