Average new house prices in 100 cities in China down 0.01% in Jan

Monday, 07 February 2022 17:09:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,179/square meter ($2,545/sq.m.), down 0.01 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage points slower than the month-on-month growth recorded in December last year, though up 2.06 percent year on year, 0.38 percentage point slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in December, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major cities amounted to RMB 15,987/square meter ($2,514.5/sq.m.), down 0.08 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage point slower than the declining pace recorded in December, though up 2.86 percent year on year, 0.69 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in December.

$1 = RMB 6.358