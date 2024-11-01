 |  Login 
Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.08% in October

Friday, 01 November 2024 09:36:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,532/square meter ($2,319/sq.m.), up 0.29 percent month on month, while rising by 2.08 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in October, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 14,360/square meter ($2,014/sq.m.), down 0.6 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in September, and declining for the 30th consecutive month on month-on-month basis, while down 7.27 percent year on year, 0.14 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month.


