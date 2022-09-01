﻿
Average new house prices in 100 cities down 0.01 percent in August

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:24:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August of the current year, the average new house price in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,203/square meter ($2,354.4/sq.m.), down 0.01 percent month on month, the same month-on-month decline as that recorded in July, though up 0.32 percent year on year, 0.20 percentage point slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in July, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in August, the average second-hand house price in the 100 cities in question amounted to RMB 15,991/square meter ($2,323.6/sq.m.), down 0.13 percent month on month, 0.04 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in July, while down 0.12 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year rise in July to a decline.


