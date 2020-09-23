﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 10.7% in Jan-Aug

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 14:17:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the first eight months of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 15,726/square meter ($2,312.6/sq. m.), up 10.7 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in the January-July period of the current year, as announced by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider.

In particular, in the January-August period this year, the average new house prices in the four first-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen - reached RMB 45,883/square meter ($6,747.5/sq. m.), up 6.3 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in the first seven months this year, while the average new house prices in the 32 second-tier cities totaled RMB 15,460/square meter ($2,273.5/sq. m.), up 9.6 percent year on year.

Average new house prices in first-tier cities saw the smallest increase, those in the second-tier cities indicated a 9.6 percent year-on-year rise, and average new house prices in the third-tier and fourth-tier cities combined indicated a 10 percent year-on-year increase, constituting the highest increase rate.

Yan Yuejin, chief research officer of CRIC, said the year-on-year growth in the first-tier cities fluctuated within the period between 5-10 percent, signaling that the housing bubble was relatively small, especially following the regulatory policies issued in Shenzhen in July.

$1 = RMB 6.7986


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Sep

Flat steel inventories up in China in mid-Sept, longs stocks down
22  Sep

China’s new commercial residential housing inventory up 0.8% in Aug from Jul
18  Sep

China’s iron ore output up 4.8 percent in August amid strong demand
15  Sep

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.09% in early Sept, while inventories up
15  Sep

Inventories of main finished steel products in China up 0.6%, driven by HRC and rebar