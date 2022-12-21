﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia’s metallurgical coal export earnings expected to fall in FY 23-2024

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:16:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia’s metallurgical coal export earnings are forecast to track with price movements, peaking at A$68 billion in 2022-23, before falling back to A$46 billion by 2023-24, according to the quarterly outlook report by the Australian government’s Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

Metallurgical coal prices have risen since early August but remain well below the levels reached in the March-June period. While metallurgical coal prices have increased in recent months, it is not expected that this rise will be sustained for long. The increase was largely driven by temporary supply disruptions, and demand remains relatively constrained with global steelmaking output likely facing a period of softness. Supply disruptions are expected to ease somewhat with the potential end of the La Niña cycle in the March quarter of 2023. 

The Australian premium hard coking coal price is forecast to average at $377/mt in 2022, but is expected to fall to around $230/mt by 2024. 

Australian metallurgical coal export earnings remain reasonably strong in the final quarter of 2022, boosted by higher demand from Europe, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Exports benefited somewhat from higher prices in late 2022, but were constrained by supply disruptions among Australian operators. 

Long-term factors for metallurgical coal output remain largely positive. Higher production in New South Wales and Queensland is expected to push Australia’s exports up from 163 million mt in 2021-22 to 183 million mt by 2023-24.


Tags: Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics Production 

Similar articles

India’s import scrap trading falls almost silent despite softening of prices

21 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coal exports from Queensland up 3.4 percent in November

21 Dec | Steel News

India’s steel output from coking coal and iron ore not viable in future amid ESG goals

21 Dec | Steel News

India’s SMEL acquires Mittal Corp, enters stainless steel segment

21 Dec | Steel News

HMS I/II 80:20 dock delivered scrap prices in Los Angeles

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Portland dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian iron ore production up 14.3 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News

Australian coking coal market seeks clearer direction

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 2.3% in November from October

20 Dec | Steel News

Ex-UK deal in Turkey at $379/mt CFR, ex-US price declines in older deal

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials