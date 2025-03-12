Australia’s Magnum signs new agreement for green steel production

Australia-based iron ore company Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited (Magnum) has announced a new cooperation with Sweden-based Wickers Group to jointly develop new technologies to produce pulp, bio-chemicals and green pig iron in Europe and/or North America.

Within the framework of this new agreement, which will be in effect during a two-year period, the parties will work together to build a pulp and paper plant. One of the co-products of this plant, biochar, will be used to feed a new HIsmelt plant to produce pig iron. Heat from the HIsmelt plant will be utilized by the pulp and paper plant, creating a cyclical integration.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the Australian company had formed a joint venture with India-based 2x1.Digital Private Limited to trade, produce and supply biochar, iron ore and green pig iron in Malaysia.