Australia’s CZR secures mining licenses for Robe Mesa iron ore project

Thursday, 12 January 2023 15:26:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner CZR Resources Limited (CZR) has announced that it has taken a major step towards development of its Robe Mesa iron ore project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region by securing mining licenses for its key deposits.

The company has also made significant advancements in its strategy to grow mine life and production rates at Robe Mesa, with the recent mineral resource increase to 45.2 million mt. 

CZR is now updating its mine plan and production schedule for Robe Mesa, targeting an annual 3.5 million mt, compared to three million mt in the previous target, to align with its proposed export capacity through the Port of Ashburton. 

In July last year, the company commenced drilling activities at the Robe Mesa deposit as part of its strategy to increase the iron ore inventory and production rate, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


