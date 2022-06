Monday, 06 June 2022 14:50:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner CZR Resources Limited (CZR) has announced a 52 percent increase in JORC Mineral Resource at its Robe Mesa deposit in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, while maintaining the same iron ore grade.

Robe Mesa JORC Mineral Resource has increased from 24.7 million mt to 37.5 million mt of 56 percent Fe iron ore.

The company’s objective at Robe Mesa is to grow the annual production rate to three million mt and increase the mine life, SteelOrbis understands.