﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian crude steel production increases in January

Thursday, 23 February 2023 01:11:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 442,400 mt in January, against 439,600 mt in December, according to the country’s steel association Acero Argentino.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 8.0 percent to 195,300 mt, while the production of CRC declined by 3.5 percent to 108,900 mt, and the production of long products declined by 2.5 percent to 193,500 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, the main drivers for the steel consumption in January were civil construction, energy and agriculture machinery.

The association warned that difficulties remain, such as during the previous months, for the import of the semifinished products required by the steel production chain, although the problems for the import of raw materials, derived from the shortage of foreign currencies, were solved in most of the cases.


Tags: Crude Steel Argentina North America 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 4.6 percent in Jan from Dec

23 Feb | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.2 percent in January

23 Feb | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.3 percent in January

22 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

21 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees fall in pig iron and crude steel output in 2022

21 Feb | Steel News

Italian crude steel production falls further in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declines in January

16 Feb | Steel News

BIR: China remains largest scrap user despite reduced consumption

16 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.77 percent in early February

16 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL reports 65% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

14 Feb | Steel News