Argentinian crude steel production increases in January

Thursday, 23 February 2023 01:11:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 442,400 mt in January, against 439,600 mt in December, according to the country’s steel association Acero Argentino.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 8.0 percent to 195,300 mt, while the production of CRC declined by 3.5 percent to 108,900 mt, and the production of long products declined by 2.5 percent to 193,500 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, the main drivers for the steel consumption in January were civil construction, energy and agriculture machinery.

The association warned that difficulties remain, such as during the previous months, for the import of the semifinished products required by the steel production chain, although the problems for the import of raw materials, derived from the shortage of foreign currencies, were solved in most of the cases.