Argentinian crude steel output in January declines 4.6 percent

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 21:16:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel production in January fell 4.6 percent, year-over-year, and 17.4 percent, month-over-month, to 353,800 mt, according to a report from the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

CAA said hot rolled finished steel output in January totaled 362,400 mt, 11.8 percent down, year-over-year, and 11.4 percent down, month-over-month. Argentinian cold rolled flat steel production in January dropped 15.6 percent, year-over-year, to 117,400 mt. When compared to December 2021, Argentinian cold rolled flat steel output declined 1.9 percent on a month-over-month basis.