ArcelorMittal Zenica’s emissions reduced with new power plant

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 15:03:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that a new combined heating and power plant has been inaugurated at its facilities in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, cutting sulphur dioxide and dust emissions from the company’s subsidiary ArcelorMittal Zenica by 80 percent since the end of November 2021 when it started operating. 

The plant’s new steam generators operate using coke oven gas and blast furnace waste gases from ArcelorMittal Zenica but can also operate using natural gas if necessary. The steam generated at the plant is also being used by ArcelorMittal Zenica, while air is supplied for the operation of the blast furnace.

With the new plant operational, the use of 150,000 mt of coal a year has been eliminated, not only cutting sulphur dioxide emissions by 80 percent, but also eliminating 18 percent of ArcelorMittal Zenica’s total carbon emissions.


