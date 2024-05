Tuesday, 28 May 2024 11:49:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Europe, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has signed a contract to supply tracks for the Purple Line section of the Bangkok Metro in Thailand.

The Purple Line southern extension project will offer a direct route from Nonthaburi, a district located just north of Bangkok, to the southeastern part of the capital. The project, expected to be completed by 2027, will cover 23.6 km of railway tracks and 17 stations.