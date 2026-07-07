ArcelorMittal Pecém advances hot-rolled coil mill project with $6.8 million engineering investment

Brazil-based ArcelorMittal Pecém has announced the approval of the first phase of a project aimed at developing a new production line for hot-rolled steel coils at its Pecém unit in the state of Ceará, according to local media reports.

The initial investment, estimated at BRL 35 million ($6.8 million), will be allocated to technical studies, engineering work and project development processes. The company has made clear that this phase does not yet cover construction works or machinery purchases.

If the project advances after this technical stage, it would represent an important shift for the Pecém plant, which currently focuses on the production of steel slabs, a semi-finished product with lower added value. With the planned rolling mill, the unit would be able to produce hot-rolled coils, expanding its product portfolio and serving new market segments while maintaining its nominal steel production capacity of 3 million mt per year.

Final approval still required

Although the announcement marks progress toward technological modernization and higher-value steel production in Ceará, ArcelorMittal has underlined that the project remains subject to further evaluation.

The start of physical construction will depend on the outcome of the engineering studies and, most importantly, on subsequent approval from the multinational company’s Board of Directors.

According to the Ceará state government, the full project could require an investment of around R$ 4.5 billion ($872 million) if implemented. Ceará governor Elmano de Freitas stated that the project could generate around 3,000 jobs during the construction phase, while also supporting the development of the state’s industrial base.

Project expected to strengthen Ceará’s industrial chain

The possible installation of a hot-rolled coil mill in Pecém is being closely followed by Ceará’s industrial sector, as it could further integrate the local steel production chain and increase the value added by the state’s industrial economy. Governor Elmano de Freitas said the project would be important for the development of domestic production and the industrial growth envisioned for Ceará, adding that basic industry is necessary for the state to advance further.