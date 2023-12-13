ArcelorMittal Mexico postpones mining expansion operation to 2025

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 23:41:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

ArcelorMittal has again deferred the start of operations to increase iron ore pellet production capacity at its Las Truchas mining complex, in the western state of Michoacán, Mexico. The start was initially planned for the second half of 2024, now postponed to the first half of 2025, according to press reports.

ArcelorMittal Mexico's $150 million investment project for the expansion of its mining operation "moves to the first half of 2025," published the specialized media "Minería en Línea," citing the CEO of the unit in Mexico, Victor Cairo.

SteelOrbis requested confirmation of the information from the ArcelorMittal México press agency, however there was no response in a timely manner.

Last July, SteelOrbis published that the investment registered its first delay and from the start of operations scheduled for the second half of 2023, it was moved to the second half of 2024 and now to the first half of 2025.

The investment project is to increase 1.0 million metric tons (mt) of annual pellet production capacity to total 2.3 million mt.

At the beginning of 2023, ArcelorMittal México reported that due to delays in the delivery of equipment, progress of works and permits with the Mexican authorities, the project would take another year. Although today, it confirms that the start will be until 2025.