ArcelorMittal Mexico’s new hot strip mill produces its first million tons

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 21:55:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

ArcelorMittal’s new hot strip mill at its Lázaro Cárdenas Michoacán facilities completed one year of operation, and the company announced on its social networks that it had produced its first million tons.

“We are happy and proud to have reached the production of the first million tons of steel coils (...) We congratulate all our team that made it possible,” said the company.

The HSM began operations last year and for its construction, ArcelorMittal contracted a loan of €235 million in December 2018 ($252 million in today’s exchange rate). At that time, the loan was to be paid in 8.5 years.