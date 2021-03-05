ArcelorMittal launches renewed blast furnace B in Ghent

Friday, 05 March 2021 12:38:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has announced that it has launched blast furnace B at ArcelorMittal Ghent in Belgium, following a significant investment to renew the furnace. The blast furnace has become one of the world’s most modern and efficient blast furnaces both in terms of productivity and carbon emissions.

The blast furnace B was completely relined and is equipped with state-of-the-art automation systems. The renovation will lower carbon emissions through more efficient fuel consumption.

ArcelorMittal Belgium is committed to contributing to the EU’s ambitious climate objectives in the framework of The Green Deal. The Ghent relining project will contribute to ArcelorMittal Europe’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared with 2018.

ArcelorMittal Ghent plans to replace fossil carbon with green carbon and green hydrogen in the blast furnaces. The Torero project, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022, allows the company to pre-treat waste wood to produce bio-carbon suitable for the blast furnace process. The company also has two projects running with plastic waste that could be injected into the blast furnaces in the form of powder or gas. ArcelorMittal is also working on the possibility of replacing fossil carbon with hydrogen.

“Everyone gave the best of themselves to make this blast furnace relining a success, in particularly challenging times due to the coronavirus. With our renewed state-of-the-art blast furnace, we have paved the way for a promising sustainable future,” Manfred Van Vlierberghe, CEO of ArcelorMittal Belgium, said.